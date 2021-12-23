Sixers Bell Ringer: Solid game from Tyrese Maxey goes to waste

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings

Joel Embiid: 9

Seth Curry: 7

Tyrese Maxey: 7

Tobias Harris: 3

Andre Drummond: 3

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Charles Bassey: 1

The Sixers were coming off a very successful win against the Boston Celtics, a shorthanded but good NBA team. They looked to capitalize against the very shorthanded Atlanta Hawks. When I say shorthanded I mean shorthanded, as they were without Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Clint Capela, Lou Williams, and more. The Sixers started off this game on a sluggish note and it came back to bite them, as they couldn’t fully close out this game. Joel Embiid missed an open midrange shot that would’ve tied the game, giving Atlanta the win 98-96. Let’s get to it:

Joel Embiid: 23 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal, two blocks

On the surface it seems like a solid Embiid outing; 23 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Unfortunately, Joel did struggle with his shot a bit tonight as he only shot 6-17 (35.3 percent) from the field. Still, he did manage to shoot 9 of 10 from the free throw line, which is vintage Joel Embiid. He was also perfect from the three-point line on two attempts. His presence was much needed on both ends of the floor. He excelled on the defensive end tonight and was key in slowing down Atlanta’s offense.

Tyrese Maxey: 17 points, one rebound, three assists, three steals, one block

Tonight was the long awaited return of Tyrese Maxey, and he didn’t disappoint. The Sixers opted to use him off the bench for whatever reason but it didn’t slow him down one bit. He was key in getting the Sixers back into the game after their slow start in the first quarter. He brought energy by slashing to the rim and even hitting a nice step-back three. He was very active defensively and tallied up a nice stocks total of four. Factor in this nice dunk in the halfcourt and we can assume that Maxey’s quad injury is good to go going forward.

I think it’s safe to say Maxey’s quad is good to go



pic.twitter.com/xFvKtCwgzc — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) December 24, 2021

Charles Bassey: eight points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block

Why am I putting Charles Bassey up for tonight’s bell ringer with a solid but not eye-popping stat line? It’s simple: He was very good in the 12-and-a-half minutes he played tonight. He was plus-9 in that amount of time. The starting unit looked completely lost in moments and C-Bass, along with Maxey, helped get the team back on track. This was a well-rounded stat line to say the least.

Lineups anchored by Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed and Charles Bassey have brought the Sixers back into this game, just like we all thought — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) December 24, 2021