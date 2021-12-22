 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: Sixers’ Danny Green enters health and safety protocols

Philadelphia now has four players in health and safety protocols.

By JacksonJFrank
/ new
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers wing Danny Green has entered health and safety protocols, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Green becomes the fourth Sixer currently sidelined due to health and safety protocols, joining Georges Niang, Andre Drummond and Shake Milton.

Earlier this season, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe were out for extended periods while in health and safety protocols.

Philadelphia has also been without Ben Simmons (personal reasons), Tyrese Maxey (left quad contusion and Furkan Korkmaz (non-COVID illness) lately. However, the latter two were not included in Wednesday’s injury report ahead of Thursday’s game with the Atlanta Hawks, another team ravaged by health and safety protocols.

According to Harrison Sanford, who co-hosts “Inside The Green Room” with Green on NBC Sports Philadelphia, the veteran forward has received all three of his vaccination shots, and tested positive Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Sanford also reported Green is asymptomatic and previously contracted COVID during the hiatus of the 2019-20 season — before the Orlando Bubble.

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...