Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (99) Sixers play-by-play announcer Kate Scott joins the podcast to talk about her career, the Sixers, and Wawa | out now

It is a very special day here on The Gastroenteritis Blues, as today Emily, Steve and Dan are joined by Sixers play-by-play announcer Kate Scott. In her first season with the team, Kate is hard at work trying to fill the shoes left by Marc Zumoff, who retired after a 27-year career in Philadelphia.

Kate was kind enough to take the time to sit down with the Gastro Blues crew to discuss the process of auditioning for the job with the Sixers, how helpful Zumoff has been since she got the gig, what it’s been like to grow on-air chemistry with (former Gastro Blues guest) Alaa Abdelnaby, what it’s been like broadcasting games during a pandemic, which current Sixer would make the best play-by-play announcer, and much, much more.

Plus, of course, they get into plenty of non-basketball stuff, including: Kate’s first Wawa experience, whether or not she knew that sheeps were lambs, which classic film trilogy Alaa is determined to get her to watch with him, and what it has been like for Kate to break through in the sports industry as an LGBTQ+ woman.

Our immense gratitude to Kate for joining us on the pod.

