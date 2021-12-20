Podcast: Sixers bounce-back with win over Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers — undermanned and underpowered — managed to secure a 108-103 victory against the Boston Celtics Monday night at the TD Garden center.

Joel Embiid scored 41 points for the Sixers. Tobias Harris kicked in 25 points, and Seth Curry contributed with 26 of his own. Danny Green only scored eight, but three of them came in a clutch moment of the fourth quarter, followed by Embiid splashing an all-time “heat check” bucket to seal the win.

Dave Early joins host Adio Royster to talk about that game in the first half of the podcast. In the second half, Adio and Dave talk about whether or not the NBA should consider following suit with the NHL and suspending the league for two weeks or a month as the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus sweeps the United States and the world. After that, the duo discusses some of their bigger surprises and disappointments in the NBA after the first 30 games of the season.

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the following links:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean