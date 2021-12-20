Sixers Bell Ringer: Fourth quarter flurry from Joel Embiid helps Philadelphia snap losing streak

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings

Joel Embiid: 8

Seth Curry: 7

Tyrese Maxey: 7

Tobias Harris: 3

Andre Drummond: 3

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Charles Bassey: 1

After a three-day layoff, due in part to Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans being postponed, the Philadelphia 76ers ventured into Boston aiming to snap a three-game losing streak. They accomplished that against the Celtics, receiving timely buckets from Joel Embiid and tightening the screws defensively to snag a 108-103 victory. Both teams were notably shorthanded, but a win’s a win. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.

Joel Embiid: 41 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, four blocks, two steals

The big fella notched a prolific first half, but struggled for much of the third quarter and early fourth before taking over and piloting Philadelphia to a win. He scored 17 of his 41 points in the final frame, including the team’s final nine of the game. Danny Green’s go-ahead triple was courtesy of a hockey assist from Embiid, who also drilled a pair of pull-up jumpers shortly after and knocked down three of four free throws to seal the game. Much of the night, he canned shots off the dribble and overwhelmed Enes Freedom for buckets or fouls inside.

Joel Embiid closing this game in style. What a performance. pic.twitter.com/hEf8IhcJZo — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) December 21, 2021

His blend of quickness and strength were too much for the journeyman center. At times, he was flustered by Boston’s double-teams, but the Celtics opted for single coverage late — and most of the game — and Embiid flourished. His second steal of the night iced things, and produced an enjoyable soundbite during his walk-off interview. Superstar performance from him.

Joel Embiid on his game-sealing steal: "I always said that if I played, you know, American football that I'd be a cornerback, so I used my ball-hawk abilities." pic.twitter.com/KoSOjGVmmH — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) December 21, 2021

Seth Curry: 26 points, seven assists, four rebounds, one steal

Curry entered Monday’s contested shooting a preposterous 62.2 percent on 4.1 pull-up twos per game. That mark probably won’t decline after this one — and if it does, it won’t be considerable. Time after time, he either found or created space for deep pull-up jumpers and splashed them home. Whether it was winding around a screen from Embiid, wiggling his way into open hardwood or busting out a lethal shot fake to send defenders flying by, Curry got to the spots he wanted. He buried a number of contested shots, made all three of his long balls and was one of just three Sixers to score more than eight points. Twenty-six points on 84.9 percent true shooting ain’t too shabby.

Tobias Harris: 25 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal

Despite some frustrating decisions, whether it was ill-advised shots or a couple turnovers, Harris was predominantly quite good on Monday. He regularly attacked downhill, buried each of his three triples and even took ten free-throw attempts, tied for his most of the season. Dealing with a return from COVID, a non-COVID illness, and hip and knee injuries, it’s been tough sledding for Harris as of late. But he was largely effective and prudent in his decisions with the ball, and helped carry the Sixers to a win.

Matisse Thybulle: Seven points, three rebounds, three steals, one block

Thybulle may have fouled out, but he certainly got his money’s worth, playing 32 minutes and bothering All-Stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum for long stretches. He routinely flustered them into difficult shots, denied well off the ball, and nabbed a combined four steals and blocks. Offensively, he drilled an important three late in the fourth and connected with Embiid for a pair of dunks on cuts. Thybulle’s job was to be opportunistic as a scorer and hound Boston’s star wings. He did just that.