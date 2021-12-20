Sixers sign Tyler Johnson to 10-day hardship contract

The Sixers are signing free-agent guard Tyler Johnson, a team source confirms to Liberty Ballers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.

The NBA is allowing teams to sign players to 10-day hardship contracts, enabling the Sixers to bring on Johnson. The Sixers are one of several teams that have felt the recent spread of COVID-19 around the league. Georges Niang, Shake Milton and Andre Drummond are all in the league’s health and safety protocols.

In Johnson, the Sixers get a steady, experienced ball handler with Milton out of the lineup and Tyrese Maxey nursing a left quad contusion. In 348 games (78 starts), Johnson averaged just under 10 points a game while shooting 36 percent from three. He’s also averaged 2.3 assists to just 1.1 turnovers.

The 29-year-old Fresno State product started his career as an undrafted free agent with the Heat. After earning a big role — and contract — in Miami, Johnson struggled mightily following a trade to the Suns. He somewhat rebounded with the Nets over the last season and a half, but was unable to land on an NBA team for the 2021-22 season.