Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Celtics: 2nd Half Thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Dec 20, 2021, 8:45pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Celtics: 2nd Half Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Info Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics When: 7:30 pm ET, December 20, 2021 Where: TD Garden, Boston, MA Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @Liberty_Ballers More From Liberty Ballers Podcast: Sixers bounce-back with win over Celtics Sixers Bell Ringer: Fourth quarter flurry from Joel Embiid helps Philadelphia snap losing streak Big crunch-time buckets from Joel Embiid propel Sixers to victory in Boston Sixers vs. Celtics: 1st Half Thread Sixers sign Tyler Johnson to 10-day hardship contract Shorthanded Sixers face Boston Celtics looking to snap three-game skid Loading comments...
Loading comments...