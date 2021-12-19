Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (98) Sixers’ lackluster week culminates with arrival in health & safety protocols | out now

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Steve, Dan and Emily first discuss the Sixers’ gross losses to Memphis, Miami, and Brooklyn. Then, they talk about the team’s new bout with COVID-19, as the team’s Sunday night game versus the New Orleans Pelicans was postponed due to the placement of Andre Drummond and Shake Milton in the league’s Health & Safety Protocols, as they joined Georges Niang. What’s next for the team, with a matchup set with the Celtics in Boston on Monday night? They also discuss where they think all that reported “momentum” went on the Ben Simmons trade front.

Plus: thoughts on Matisse Thybulle’s insertion into the starting lineup, Kyrie Irving returning to the Brooklyn Nets, and whether or not Joel Embiid is engaged.

