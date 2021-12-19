Sixers’ Andre Drummond, Shake Milton enter health and safety protocols

There’s been a wave of NBA players from all around the league entering COVID-19 health and safety protocols in recent days, and the Sixers are affected now as well.

Andre Drummond and Shake Milton have both entered health and safety protocols and join Georges Niang, who entered protocols earlier this week.

The Sixers have a lengthy injury report, with Furkan Korkmaz (non-COVID illness), Niang (health and safety protocols) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) also listed as out. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid (left ankle soreness), Tyrese Maxey (left quad contusion) and Danny Green (right hip soreness) are all questionable.

Plus, with Aaron Henry and Paul Reed listed as out while they’re on assignment in the G League with the Blue Coats in Las Vegas, and Jaden Springer out in concussion protocol, the Sixers are left with even fewer replacements they can bring in last minute to meet the NBA’s requirement of eight available players.

Right now, the Sixers have just five players who are definitely available: Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Charles Bassey and Isaiah Joe.

We now have confirmation that Sunday’s Sixers-Pelicans game is postponed.

With the Sixers also scheduled to finish what would have been a back-to-back on Monday against the Celtics, there could be a chance their next game is in jeopardy as well. For now, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has simply reported that, “There’s optimism the Sixers will be able to resume play in Boston on Monday.”

There have been endless updates of players being ruled out in health and safety protocols over the last week. One of the latest developments today has been five new Cavaliers players testing positive and entering protocols, as Wojnarowski reported. With Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro already out in protocols, the Cavs are left so short on players that their Sunday night game against the Hawks has now been postponed, per Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski has also confirmed that Sunday’s matchup between the Nuggets and Nets has been postponed.

We’ll keep you updated with any developments regarding the Sixers’ shorthanded roster and their schedule over the next week. After the Celtics on Monday, the Sixers have two days off before their next scheduled game against the Hawks on Thursday.