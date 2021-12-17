Podcast: Recapping Sixers’ brutal week

In the latest edition of the Talking About Podcast, Sean Kennedy and Dave Early discuss the recent ups and downs of the Sixers, beating the NBA-best Warriors, and then suffering three disappointing losses, including to the very shorthanded Heat and Nets.

What do we make of Tobias Harris’ underwhelming play? Will Doc Rivers ever do more to split up Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey’s minutes?

Zooming out, the pair discuss their thoughts on the recent MVP conversations after the Sixers had a firsthand look at an unstoppable Kevin Durant. Finally, was it at all surprising that nothing went down in the trade market on December 15?

The Sixers are back to .500, but Sean and Dave keep it 100 on this episode and don’t hold anything back.

