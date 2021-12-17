SB Nation Reacts: Most fans want NBA to be quicker to postpone games affected by COVID

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

On Thursday, the Sixers faced the Brooklyn Nets, a team ravaged by COVID, and down a litany of rotation players, including James Harden. Brooklyn is not the lone team dealing with such significant losses. The Sixers dealt with it early in the season and the Chicago Bulls had two games postponed this week, among various other examples.

In a recent survey, 65 percent of fans feel as though the league should be more prompt in delaying games for teams whose rotations are compromised due to positive COVID.

From both a public health and fairness of competition standpoint, this is an obvious and correct opinion. Players and everyone else involved in hosting NBA games deserve as much protection as possible from the virus, and teams deserve a fair shot to win said games. COVID absences cannot be treated like a routine injury. Hopefully, the league actualizes this sentiment.

