Sixers Bell Ringer: Big games from Joel Embiid and Seth Curry go unrewarded in loss to Nets

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings

Seth Curry: 7

Joel Embiid: 7

Tyrese Maxey: 7

Tobias Harris: 3

Andre Drummond: 3

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Charles Bassey: 1

Seeking to snap a two-game skid, the Philadephia 76ers traveled northbound for a duel with the COVID-ravaged Brooklyn Nets on the second night of a back-to-back. Just like Wednesday, though, they came out flat, spotting Brooklyn an 18-point halftime lead. But once again, they battled back, only to be undone by clutch shot-making from their opponent and lost 114-105. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.

Joel Embiid: 32 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal

After Philadelphia began the third quarter trailing by 18, Embiid, along with Seth Curry, was vital to its comeback efforts. In that frame, he scored 14 of his team-high 32 points and did so on just seven shots. The Sixers also trapped Kevin Durant more frequently in the second half and Embiid’s ability to toggle between working on the perimeter and enforcing the paint helped slow Brooklyn’s offense. All night, he comfortably handled double-teams to generate open shots, was clicking from midrange, protected the rim as well as possible and connected with Curry for buckets. Collectively, the Sixers weren’t very good, but Embiid assuredly was.

Seth Curry: 29 points, four assists, three rebounds, one steal

Teaming up with Embiid to bring the Sixers back was Curry, whose 29 points were a season-high. The sweet-shooting guard notched 19 of his 29 in the second and continues to be a maestro from midrange. With precise footwork, savvy shot fakes and a defined cadence, he sprang free for a litany of jumpers, often via ball-screens from Embiid, and drained comfortable looks. The dude has just been money for so much of the season and bounced back after a quiet showing Wednesday.

bank is now OPEN. pic.twitter.com/Cg3eLtexWg — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 17, 2021

Andre Drummond: Four points, six rebounds, three steals, two assists

In what seems like a weekly occurrence (or more) as of late, Drummond’s efforts were instrumental in a second-half surge from the Sixers. Across a 2.5-minute stretch of the fourth, he pick-pocketed Patty Mills for a dunk, fed Matisse Thybulle for a corner three, broke up a lob to nab a steal, assisted Danny Green on a triple and helped force a turnover for a transition score. If you’re tracking at home, that’s a hand in three takeaways and eight points, which spearheaded a 10-2 Philadelphia run. Good 15-minute stint from the big fella on Thursday.

Drummond with the steal + slam pic.twitter.com/nB6qaWwwk5 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 17, 2021