Podcast: How can Maxey shine while playing with Embiid?

On this edition of the Coming in for a Landing podcast, Paul Hudrick is back to discuss the Sixers laying an egg against a shorthanded Heat team at the Wells Fargo Center Wednesday night.

Tyrese Maxey was outstanding, but Doc Rivers’ postgame comments were a little troubling. Tobias Harris had a bit of a bounce-back game while Joel Embiid struggled with Miami deploying a zone all night and the team being unable to get him the ball.

We touch on the Matisse Thybulle vs. Danny Green debate and, of course, go over the latest surrounding Ben Simmons and the significance of Dec. 15.

Plus, Paul shares his thoughts on:

How can Maxey shine while playing with Embiid?

Does Maxey really have to take a backseat to Embiid, Harris and Seth Curry?

Does it matter if Thybulle or Green starts?

It’s still a wise move to practice patience on a Simmons deal.

A Simmons-CJ McCollum makes no sense for the Sixers.

