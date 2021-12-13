Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Grizzlies: 1st Half Thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Dec 13, 2021, 7:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Grizzlies: 1st Half Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Info Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies When: 8:00 pm ET, December 13, 2021 Where: FedExForum, Memphis, TN Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @Liberty_Ballers More From Liberty Ballers Grizzlies destroy Sixers as Joel Embiid and Seth Curry sit out Sixers vs. Grizzlies: 2nd Half Thread Matisse Thybulle’s defense on Steph Curry has left quite the impression Conversing with the enemy: A Sixers-Grizzlies preview with Joe Mullinax Report: Knicks, Lakers join list of teams interested in Ben Simmons Sixers go back on road to face Memphis Grizzlies Loading comments...
Loading comments...