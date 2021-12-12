Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (97) Sixers notch statement win vs. GSW, Simmons trade talks gather momentum heading into big week

Things are happening! On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, we have a podcast in two parts. First, Emily, Dan and Steve discuss the Sixers’ week of games — briefly discussing wins (x2) in Charlotte and a loss against Utah — punctuated by a statement victory over Stephen Curry and the visiting Golden State Warriors. Our hosts discuss Matisse Thybulle’s remarkable defensive performance, plus quotes from after game from Thybulle, Joel Embiid, Curry, Draymond Green, Steve Kerr, and more.

Then, they discuss ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski’s report from Friday night that things were heating up on the Ben Simmons trade front ahead of December 15th. Could this saga finally be coming to an end. Which players and teams should we be keeping our eye on? Our hosts make predictions on what will happen this week.

Plus: Emily tells us all about her wedding party this weekend, and how she learned of the Woj report in her wedding gown. Buckle in, everybody, we may be in for a big week.

