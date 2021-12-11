Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Warriors: 1st Half Thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Dec 11, 2021, 8:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Warriors: 1st Half Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Info Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors When: 8:30 pm ET, December 11, 2021 Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA Watch: ABC Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @Liberty_Ballers More From Liberty Ballers Sixers face NBA-best Warriors tonight in nationally-televised affair Report: Ben Simmons trade talks gaining momentum for Sixers 3 keys to watch for on Sixers’ treacherous road ahead Getting to enjoy Joel Embiid is a true blessing Podcast: Jalen Rose on Sixers-Warriors, the ongoing Ben Simmons situation, plus how Daryl Morey can make improvements to the roster Podcast: Sixers’ loss to Jazz illustrates need for help Loading comments...
Loading comments...