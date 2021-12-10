 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Ben Simmons trade talks gaining momentum for Sixers

There may be a light at the end of the tunnel.

By Harrison Grimm
2021 NBA Playoffs - Atlanta Hawks v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

It’s been nearly six months since the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the 2020-21 playoffs and Ben Simmons reportedly requested a trade shortly after.

Friday afternoon brought news that legitimate progress is being made. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Sixers are “gathering momentum in recent days” in trade conversations revolving around Simmons.

Wojnarowski followed that initial tweet with more tidbits of information. He mentioned Dec. 15 as a reason for “much of the renewed impetus” because free agents who signed contracts the prior offseason are eligible to be dealt starting that day.

Wojnarowski also reported the Portland Trail Blazers have not made Damian Lillard available for trade and the “franchise has no interest in moving him.”

So, here’s what we do know:

  • The Sixers have made progress in trade discussions on multiple fronts.
  • They are trying to land a top-25 player, perhaps in a trade involving more than two teams.
  • Damian Lillard is not available at the moment.

