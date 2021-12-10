Report: Ben Simmons trade talks gaining momentum for Sixers

It’s been nearly six months since the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the 2020-21 playoffs and Ben Simmons reportedly requested a trade shortly after.

Friday afternoon brought news that legitimate progress is being made. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Sixers are “gathering momentum in recent days” in trade conversations revolving around Simmons.

ESPN reporting with @ZachLowe_NBA: Philadelphia's trade conversations on Ben Simmons gathering momentum in recent days. More teams engaged, more two and three-way deal structure talks ongoing as 76ers try to land a Top 25 player for Simmons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2021

Wojnarowski followed that initial tweet with more tidbits of information. He mentioned Dec. 15 as a reason for “much of the renewed impetus” because free agents who signed contracts the prior offseason are eligible to be dealt starting that day.

Much of the renewed impetus surrounds Wednesday, when 84 percent of the league's 446 players become eligible to be traded. Right now, 65 percent are eligible to be moved. https://t.co/f2nYMp353z — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2021

Wojnarowski also reported the Portland Trail Blazers have not made Damian Lillard available for trade and the “franchise has no interest in moving him.”

The Portland Trail Blazers have made clear to the 76ers that All-NBA guard Damian Lillard is not available to be discussed in trade talks and franchise has no interest in moving him, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2021

So, here’s what we do know: