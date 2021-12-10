Getting to enjoy Joel Embiid is a true blessing

What’s up Liberty Ballers community? It’s been a minute since I was last active on the site, but I wanted to come back one more time to say that I’m stepping away from the site.

For as long as Joel Embiid has been on the court for the Sixers, I’ve had the pleasure of writing about him in detail. For the first time, I want to sit back and watch him the same as any other fan without always thinking about how his performance can become the topic of another article.

This iteration of the Philadelphia 76ers feels equally entertaining and frustrating. After so many years of wanting to cover every detail of this team, it feels like the right time to take a back seat and just admire the beautiful mess we have. Embiid has transformed into one of the best players in the world before our very eyes. I don’t know how long we’ll have him and I want to enjoy every moment of him before I turn completely cynical.

Who knows what the front office plans on doing this season and what path it’ll lead the Sixers down. But what I do know is we are all witnessing elite play from the player we purposely lost games for years in order to draft. There’s not a single portion of the game that Embiid doesn’t excel in. After the personal hell this team has put us all through over the years, we deserve to watch a player of this caliber every night.

It’s because of players like Embiid that I wanted to get into sports media in the first place. I wanted to help tell their stories. Now, I get to do that, no matter how small my involvement actually is. Working behind the scenes in professional sports television is extremely rewarding and part of the reason why I feel comfortable stepping away and just being a regular fan for the first time in years.

A 7-foot Cameroonian man who has no idea I exist is an incredibly important part of my life. He’s helped me create some incredible relationships over the years just by being incredible at basketball and being a pillar in the community. For that, I am thankful. I hope some of you can say the same.

Trust the Process.