Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (95) Sixers lose to Celtics as Embiid and Maxey struggle from the field

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Dan, Steve, and Emily discuss a gross, low-scoring loss suffered by the Sixers at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Due in large part to Joel Embiid’s 3-for-17 shooting night, the Sixers struggled to score the basketball all night. The hosts discuss why his and sophomore guard Tyrese Maxey’s offensive struggles of late have made it particularly tough for the team to win games. They also talk about Tobias Harris’ recent rough patch, and what exactly Harris gives the team on the court when his shot isn’t falling.

Plus: nuggets on Andre Drummond winning the team’s Big Energy Chain, whether or not the Celtics had or have ever had mind control over the Sixers, and how urgently the Sixers need to make a meaningful trade.

