Sixers Bell Ringer: Seth Curry leads the way in another dismal offensive showing

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings

Tyrese Maxey: 5

Seth Curry: 5

Tobias Harris: 3

Andre Drummond: 3

Joel Embiid: 3

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Charles Bassey: 1

The Philadelphia 76ers ventured northward to kick off their four-game road trip with a duel against their division rival, the Boston Celtics. It was an incredibly ugly game, albeit one that was hotly contested throughout. Neither team’s offense clicked, but their defenses were impressive for stretches, and Boston did just enough to scrape by, 88-87. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.

Seth Curry: 17 points, six assists, one steal

Aside from Shake Milton’s first-quarter spurt, Curry was the Sixers’ only reliable source of offense, an all-too-familiar occurrence at times this season. The veteran sharpshooter converted a pair of triples on three attempts, including a pull-up right over Dennis Schroder. When Philadelphia needed a bucket — and that was often the case — Curry was routinely there to bury a late clock jumper off the bounce or wiggle his way inside for a floater. He also dished out six dimes, featuring a nifty feed to Andre Drummond, and offered physical defense with his stout frame and swift hands.

confirmed. Curry is the one breaking the nets. pic.twitter.com/3pkDY3jrN5 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 2, 2021

Shake Milton: 16 points, two rebounds, two steals, one assist

At the 5:35 mark of the first quarter, the Sixers were stuck on six points and en route for a brutal opening period offensively. Instead, Milton rattled off 12 of the team’s final 14 points of the frame, including a solo 8-0 run to end the quarter and it was merely a poor opening period. He hit a leaning jumper along the baseline, connected on a pair of threes, kissed a one-legged runner off glass and converted a transition run-out. After beginning the night 5 of 5, he cooled to score just four points the rest of the way, but his torrid first quarter helped prevent the Celtics from mounting a notable advantage early and he was still good on the whole.

Andre Drummond: Four points, nine rebounds, two blocks

Stringing together back-to-back impressive outings, Drummond may be regaining some consistency playing his reserve role again. His pick-and-roll defense and rim protection were vital to Philadelphia’s staunch defensive efforts during his minutes; he netted both of his field goal attempts and didn’t turn it over; he gifted a feed to a cutting Matisse Thybulle for a bucket. Wednesday’s showing resembled the version of Drummond who was so excellent to open the year and the one who has largely been present throughout the season, really.