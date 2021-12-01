Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Celtics: 2nd Half Thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Dec 1, 2021, 8:45pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Celtics: 2nd Half Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Info Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics When: 7:30 pm ET, December 1, 2021 Where: TD Garden, Boston, MA Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @Liberty_Ballers More From Liberty Ballers Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (95) Sixers lose to Celtics as Embiid and Maxey struggle from the field Sixers Bell Ringer: Seth Curry leads the way in another dismal offensive showing Celtics edge Sixers in painful offensive performance Sixers vs. Celtics: 1st Half Thread Conversing with the enemy: A Sixers-Celtics preview with Tom Westerholm Sixers begin new road trip with matchup vs. Celtics Loading comments...
Loading comments...