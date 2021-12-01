Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Celtics: 1st Half Thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Dec 1, 2021, 7:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Celtics: 1st Half Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Info Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics When: 7:30 pm ET, December 1, 2021 Where: TD Garden, Boston, MA Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @Liberty_Ballers More From Liberty Ballers Conversing with the enemy: A Sixers-Celtics preview with Tom Westerholm Sixers begin new road trip with matchup vs. Celtics Podcast: Sixers get back in win column, plus what happens next with Ben Simmons? How the Sixers can look to preserve Danny Green’s health Sixers do barely enough to secure home win over Orlando Sixers Bell Ringer: Ultra-efficient night from Seth Curry helps Philadelphia squeak past Orlando Loading comments...
Loading comments...