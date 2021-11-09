Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Bucks: 2nd Half Thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Nov 9, 2021, 8:45pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Bucks: 2nd Half Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Info Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks When: 7:30 pm ET, November 9, 2021 Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA Watch: TNT Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @Liberty_Ballers More From Liberty Ballers This Ben Simmons for Kyrie Irving trade proposal makes sense on paper, but that’s about it Sixers aim to finish home stint with a win vs. Raptors Podcast: Maxey continues flashing potential & why Sixers have been so fun to watch Tyrese Maxey continues to impress as a starter Sixers notebook: Shake Milton’s passing growth, Furkan Korkmaz’s versatile offense and more The Sixers’ vibes remain immaculate Loading comments...
Loading comments...