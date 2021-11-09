Sixers vs. Bucks: 1st Half Thread

It’s going to be a tough game for the seriously depleted Sixers. On the second night of a back-to-back, with Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe all out due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and Seth Curry out with a left foot contusion, the Sixers will need another valiant effort from their young guys and the bench to hang in this game.

The Bucks will be without Donte DiVincenzo (left ankle recovery), Brook Lopez (back soreness), and Khris Middleton (health and safety protocols).

Game Info

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

When: 7:30 pm ET, November 9, 2021

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Watch: TNT

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Follow: @Liberty_Ballers