Podcast: Sixers get back in win column, plus what happens next with Ben Simmons?

On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers got back on the right side of the win/loss column with a 101-96 win over the Orlando Magic. It was encouraging to see the team back to relative full strength as the entire Sixers cast contributed (including host Adio Royster’s favorite, Andre Drummond).

The large Australian elephant in the room, Ben Simmons, continues to be a talking point among every Sixers circle. With December 15th looming and the possibility of more trade options available to the Sixers, as a result, Dave Early joins Adio on the pod to talk about how (in his opinion) Simmons should suit up for the team if he is mentally ready to go. Of course, there are benefits and drawbacks to this move, and all is talked about in the latest episode of Out of Site.

