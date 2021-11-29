Sixers Bell Ringer: Ultra-efficient night from Seth Curry helps Philadelphia squeak past Orlando

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings

Tyrese Maxey: 5

Seth Curry: 4

Tobias Harris: 3

Andre Drummond: 3

Joel Embiid: 3

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Charles Bassey: 1

Before embarking upon a four-game road trip, the Philadelphia 76ers welcomed the Orlando Magic to town Monday night. They raced out to a 16-point lead early in the second quarter and a comfortable win looked imminent. But then, Orlando went to a zone defense and Philadelphia began missing shots to ignite transition opportunities. Stingy late-game defense helped the Sixers secure a win and move back above .500 at 11-10. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.

Seth Curry: 24 points, two steals, two rebounds, one assist

Seemingly back in the groove after a lull earlier this month, Curry notched his third outing with 20-plus points in five tries and eighth of the year. Against Orlando’s 29th-ranked defense, he consistently found openings and space for rhythm jumpers en route to 24 points on 89.3 percent true shooting. He buried a trio of long balls and various pull-up jumpers, and sprinkled a few floaters off the bounce to showcase his diverse scoring resume. Defensively, he corralled a couple of steals, one of which occurred when he teamed up with Joel Embiid to stymie a pick-and-roll and force a takeaway.

Andre Drummond: Seven points, 12 rebounds, two blocks

Etching one of his best games in recent weeks, Drummond’s efforts were critical, especially in the second half. When Orlando enjoyed a lengthy run to steal the lead, he helped turn the tide back in Philadelphia’s favor. He dominated on the offensive glass with six extra opportunities, was active in pick-and-roll coverage and on the interior, and set rugged screens to spring free ball-handlers. As is usually the case, he committed a few misguided turnovers, but his defensive activity, rebounding acumen and play-finishing (3-of-4 shooting!) were necessary on a night most Sixers didn’t provide their traditional impact.

Usually, there’d be at least three members present in the Bell Ringer poll, but nobody else felt deserving. Tobias Harris notched 13 points in the first half, but ended with just 17 on 42.5 percent true shooting and struggled defensively. If you feel I wrongfully omitted someone, let me know in the comments!