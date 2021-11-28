Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (94) Joel Embiid returns, Sixers lose in double OT, Markelle Fultz defends Sixers fans

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Emily, Dan and Steve are back from Thanksgiving Week to discuss a 1-2 week for the Sixers which finally saw the return to the court for superstar center Joel Embiid. First, they discuss the team’s underdog victory over the hapless Sacramento Kings and loss to the buzzsaw Golden State Warriors. Then they discuss in great detail the return of the great Joel Embiid as the big man returned on Saturday night with 42 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Double Overtime loss. They also discuss the affect Embiid’s return had on Tyrese Maxey and the rest of the Sixers’ supporting cast.

Also covered: Tobias Harris’ lackluster week and the hosts’ overall thoughts on him, takes on the Eagles and Jalen Hurts, and what they thought of former Sixers guard Markelle Fultz’s brief but telling quotes about Sixers fans from over the weekend.

