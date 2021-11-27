Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Timberwolves: 1st Half Thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Nov 27, 2021, 5:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Timberwolves: 1st Half Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Info Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves When: 6:00 pm ET, November 27, 2021 Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @Liberty_Ballers More From Liberty Ballers Conversing with the enemy: A Sixers-Wolves preview with Jake Paynting Sixers finally return home to face red-hot Wolves Report: Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris to be upgraded to questionable for game vs. Timberwolves What We’re Thankful For Here at Liberty Ballers Sixers Bell Ringer: Seth Curry’s 24 points not enough to knock off NBA-best Warriors Sixers run out of gas on last game of road trip vs. Warriors Loading comments...
Loading comments...