Sixers Bell Ringer: Seth Curry’s 24 points not enough to knock off NBA-best Warriors

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings

Tyrese Maxey: 5

Seth Curry: 3

Tobias Harris: 3

Andre Drummond: 3

Joel Embiid: 2

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Charles Bassey: 1

The Philadelphia 76ers’ parting gift on their six-game West Coast swing was a date with the 15-2 Golden State Warriors. After building a 19-point lead in the first half and scoring 53 points through 19 minutes, the Sixers’ gas tanks eventually ran low and they fell 116-96 on Wednesday night. This game was much closer than the final score indicates, though Golden State still controlled the action most of the fourth quarter. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.

Seth Curry: 24 points, two steals, one rebound

In the first Curry Clash of 2021-22, the younger brother kicked the action off with a bang. His 24 points marked his most since a season-high 28 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 24 and he’s now notched at least 20 points in seven contests this year. He buried various pull-up jumpers and when defenders skirted him off the arc, he wiggled inside for silky buckets. Eight made free throws were a career-high as well. Golden State ratcheted up the ball pressure to contain Curry in the second half, but for a guy who’s sometimes struggled amid Joel Embiid’s nine-game absence, Wednesday was an encouraging way to wrap up the road trip.

Danny Green: 10 points, four steals, two rebounds, one steal

Playing his first game since Nov. 13 and only seeing the floor for 17 minutes, the veteran was excellent during his burn. When the ball swung his way offensively, he maintained advantages, knocking in a pair of triples and even lofting home a floater and drilling a pull-up jumper off the bounce. Defensively, he snagged four steals, drew a charge from Draymond Green and was a menace on and off the ball in limited opportunities. Efficient offense and lively, equitable defense are a recipe for success in Green’s book and that was the case Wednesday.

Matisse Thybulle: Seven points, three steals, two blocks, two assists

Tasked with containing the season’s early MVP favorite in Stephen Curry, Thybulle carried over his effective scoring (seven points, 3-of-5 shooting) and much of his hyperactive defense from Monday’s win over the Sacramento Kings. Curry assuredly burned Thybulle a few times, yet the defensive-minded wing was undeterred. Early in the second quarter, he broke up a dribble handoff before blocking a Curry triple. In the first quarter, he showcased dexterous footwork for a Euro-step finish on the break. He also drilled a pull-up three in the second half and was his usual playmaking self for long stretches of the game with steals, rejections and deflections.

