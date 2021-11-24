SB Nation Reacts: Wide-open title race has NBA fans thankful

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Through a month or so of the 2021-22 NBA season, there has been no shortage of intriguing story lines. Many superstars are penning superstar happenings. A marquee game can be found on League Pass most nights. Young players are finding their footing (hi, Tyrese Maxey). The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors decided losing was optional. The Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed is a revolving door of candidates.

According to a recent survey, among 30 percent of voters, the competitive balance is their chief reason for thanks. Within another vocal sect of participants, rule changes, such as allowing increased physicality and rewarding fewer foul-hunting scorers, is their chief reason for thanks.

A competitive league spearheaded the answers on this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, but it was certainly not a runaway winner.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.