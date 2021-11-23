Podcast: Sixers get a big win over Kings, plus which players are on Morey’s wishlist for Ben Simmons?

It is Thanksgiving Week on the Liberty Ballers Podcast Network, and the Philadelphia 76ers have much to be thankful for. Granted, the wishful thinking of Sixers fans entails more Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris on the floor.

The Sixers still beat the Sacramento Kings 102-94 on Monday, thanks to the continuation of Tyrese Maxey SZN. Dave Early joins host Adio Royster to chat about Monday’s win a little bit before getting into the podcast's main course (so to speak).

Sam Amick of The Athletic discussed a list of 30 players that the Sixers would be targeting in a potential Ben Simmons trade. Some of the names are out of the realm of possibility (i.e., LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, etc.). Still, others warrant at least a conversation about — even if Adio hates the Zach LaVine conversation. Dave and Adio go down the list and discuss who they like, who they don’t like and the scenarios necessary to make them work.

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the following links:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean