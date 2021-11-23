Sixers Bell Ringer: Contributions across the board power Philadelphia past the Kings

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings

Tyrese Maxey: 5

Seth Curry: 3

Tobias Harris: 3

Joel Embiid: 2

Andre Drummond: 2

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Charles Bassey: 1

Searching for their 10th win of the season and second amid a six-game road trip, the Philadelphia 76ers tightened the screws late and snuck past the Sacramento Kings 102-94. After trailing by nine early in the fourth quarter, they closed the game on a 25-8 run. Regardless of how Wednesday’s date with the Golden State Warriors unfolds, Monday’s victory guaranteed the Sixers will return to Philadelphia above .500 on the year. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.

Andre Drummond: Nine points, 23 rebounds, three assists, three steals, one block

Following a string of quieter-to-poor outings, Drummond looked like the dominant guy of early season. Altering shots, pilfering steals and shutting down pick-and-rolls, he was supremely attentive on the interior. He recorded his third game of the year with at least 20 rebounds, including 10 in the final frame alone, and preserved numerous possessions on the offensive glass for Philadelphia, especially late. As a passer, he executed a few cross-court feeds to create open shots. With Maxey finally struggling a bit to score efficiently, the Sixers needed this sort of performance from Drummond and he delivered.

if you weren't awake before, you better be now! pic.twitter.com/KNpfnHytk1 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 23, 2021

Matisse Thybulle: 15 points, three steals, one block

Seemingly, whenever Thybulle faces the Kings, something clicks. He was instrumental in containing De’Aaron Fox to propel Philadelphia to a road win last season and now, two of the three most prolific scoring showings of his career have come against Sacramento. His 15 points were his gaudiest output since a career-high 20 on Dec. 8, 2019 and matched his second-best mark, also from a duel with the Kings. He continues to be keenly perceptive as a cutter this season, found various scoring chances via off-ball movement and thrived on the break.

After struggling to navigate screens with the fluidity of last season to open this year, Thybulle rendered many picks irrelevant on Monday. Whether it was Fox, Tyrese Haliburton or Buddy Hield, he stayed attached to varying assignments, flustered them and notched a handful of steals, deflections and blocks. This was certainly the best game of the young season for him.

Shake Milton: 16 points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block

Largely sharing creation duties with Maxey, Milton registered a tidy 16 points on 62.1 percent true shooting. His penultimate bucket put the Sixers ahead for good at 91-90 and his final basket — one that looked quite arduous — stretched the lead to 93-90. Soon after, with Philadelphia clinging to a 94-92 edge, he threaded a bounce pass between defenders for a Drummond jam. He kicked off his first stint with a trio of pull-up jumpers and invigorated an offense that often looked stagnant throughout the night. The lanky guard started and closed hot, and all of it was crucial to the win.

leaving the defense Shaken. pic.twitter.com/OkgtVlXOGR — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 23, 2021