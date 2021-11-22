 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sixers vs. Kings: 2nd Half Thread

By Tom West
/ new

Game Info

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings

When: 10:00 pm ET, November 22, 2021

Where: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Follow: @Liberty_Ballers

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...