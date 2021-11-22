Report: Tobias Harris not expected to play tonight against Sacramento

Due to a combination of COVID-19 health and safety protocols and regular run-of-the-mill injuries, the Philadelphia 76ers have played nearly half the season with one hand tied behind their back. Now, already down two starters tonight in Joel Embiid (protocols) and Danny Green (hamstring), the Sixers will likely find themselves without a third, as Tobias Harris is not expected to play tonight due to left hip soreness:

#Sixers PF Tobias Harris is not expected to play tonight vs. the Sacramento Kings. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 22, 2021

Harris was originally listed as questionable yesterday, one day after he scored 28 points in Portland. Usually one of the more durable players on the team, it has been a tough start to the season for Harris in regards to his availability. He recently missed six games after testing positive for COVID-19 and struggling through a tough, symptomatic stretch with the virus. Tobias returned for the November 11 game against Toronto and has fortunately shown no ill effects in the wake of his bout with COVID, even scoring a season-high 32 points against the Pacers on November 13. Hopefully, this latest hip issue isn’t overly serious.

With Harris sidelined, expect Georges Niang to remain in the starting lineup, with probably either Furkan Korkmaz or Matisse Thybulle getting the opening tip nod on the wing. The Minivan has performed well above expectations after signing in the offseason, shooting 40.6 percent from 3 and averaging 11.8 points per game. Without Tobias and with Embiid still sidelined, more of the offensive creation responsibility will continue to fall on rising star Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, who is having a career year in an expanded role, and reserve guard Shake Milton. At least the Sixers have plenty of practice this year playing without key guys.