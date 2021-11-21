Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (93) Maxey continues to shine, plus thoughts on Grant, Fox and Haliburton as trade options | out now

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Steve, Dan and Emily are reunited to discuss the Sixers’ 1-2 week as they’ve continued their West Coast road trip. What have they thought of Tyrese Maxey’s continued impressive play? How about Charles Bassey’s emergence in the Nuggets game? How badly has the team missed Joel Embiid lately?

They then debrief from Dan and Steve’s podcast with Sam Amick about Ben Simmons, and discuss the latest news on the Simmons front. What do they make of the conflicting rumors this week re: the Sixers’ possible interest in former Sixer Jerami Grant? How might the deck shuffling in Sacramento affect the Simmons trade landscape? If they were both available, would our hosts prefer Tyrese Haliburton or De’Aaron Fox in return for Simmons?

Plus a potpourri of silliness about BBall Paul, Jake Gyllenhaal, thanksgiving, and gift giving.

Rate, review, subscribe, and enjoy!

LINKS:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean