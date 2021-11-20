Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Trail Blazers: 1st Half Thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Nov 20, 2021, 9:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Trail Blazers: 1st Half Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Info Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers When: 10:00 pm ET, November 20, 2021 Where: Moda Center, Portland, OR Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @Liberty_Ballers More From Liberty Ballers Sixers vs. Trail Blazers: 2nd Half Thread Sixers seek second-straight road win tonight in Portland Conversing with the enemy: A Sixers-Blazers preview with Danny Marang Podcast - The Athletic’s Sam Amick joins the Gastroenteritis Blues to discuss Ben Simmons-Sixers standoff Charles Bassey was ready for his moment Guessing which players are on Sixers’ 30-player list of Ben Simmons trade-targets Loading comments...
Loading comments...