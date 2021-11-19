Podcast: Sixers get back in win column, plus a preview of matchup against Trail Blazers

Liberty Ballers’ own Jackson Frank rejoins the podcast in the wake of the Sixers’ 103-89 win over Denver, which snapped a five-game losing streak. The pair discuss Charles Bassey now being a thing and the outstanding play recently from Tyrese Maxey. Has Maxey’s performance this season recalibrated what the Sixers should look for in a Ben Simmons trade?

Jackson and Sean then mull over the recent Ben Simmons reports from Sam Amick and Keith Pompey, before diving into tomorrow night’s game against Portland. Does the Blazers’ recent management shake-up portend anything for the future? Is the dream of a Damian Lillard trade still even ever so slightly a possibility?

Jackson and Sean also discuss some other tidbits about the Sixers as they get set to finish up the second of their six-game road trip.

