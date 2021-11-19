Sixers Bell Ringer: Take your pick after impressive win over Nuggets

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings

Tyrese Maxey: 4

Seth Curry: 3

Tobias Harris: 3

Joel Embiid: 2

Andre Drummond: 2

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Hey, the Sixers are fun again!

The team snapped its five-game losing streak in an impressive 103-89 win over the Nuggets Thursday night. Still shorthanded, they got juice from an unlikely source in rookie Charles Bassey, while Seth Curry bounced back and Tyrese Maxey continued his torrid play.

Let’s talk Bell Ringer. This is actually a tough call because so many guys contributed — which is much better than the alternative! With that in mind, I’ll simply guide you and allow all legal votes to be counted. Here we go.

Seth Curry: 20 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds

Curry had struggled in three games since returning from a left toe contusion, shooting just 26.7 percent during that span. Well, he did not struggle Thursday. Curry looked like himself, using his gravity as a shooter to create offense for himself and others. He went just 2 of 8 from three, but was 8 of 17 overall and also added five assists. He also seemed to get his swagger back.

It looks like Curry has been a little feistier and showing more emotion this season. It’s been fun to watch.

Tyrese Maxey: 22 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steals, 1 blocks

Believe it or not, the Sixers did not get off to a good start. The ball stuck a bit and it looked like they could be in for a long night. Instead, Maxey got the offense rolling. He had a blur of a drive coming out of a timeout and then proceeded to score nine first-quarter points. Maxey’s growth as a shooter has been outstanding. He’s hit 12 of 23 from three in his last five games.

This is just more of the same from Maxey. He’s averaged 25.2 points in his last five games. We keep writing that he looks like he’s becoming a star. At what point do we take away the word “becoming”?

Charles Bassey: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks

Raise your hand if you thought we’d be talking about Charles Bassey as a Bell Ringer candidate on Nov. 18. If your hand is raised, you’re a damn liar ... or maybe Bassey’s agent. The rookie second-round pick was sensational in his first extended playing time this season.

And did so playing against the reigning MVP for chunks of the game. No big deal.

(Man, would I love for the “C. Bass” nickname to stick.)

Nikola Jokic went nuts in the first half, scoring 27 points. Thanks in part to Bassey, the Sixers held him without a field goal and just three points in the second half. The three blocks is a high number, but what’s more impressive is Bassey’s defensive instincts, especially for a rookie. He has difference-making potential on that end of the floor. That’s likely why Doc Rivers has used him as his backup five over Paul Reed.

The Western Kentucky product scored a rookie career-high 12 points and did well as a screener and roller. He also showed off impressive rebounding instincts on both ends. What a night for the young fella.