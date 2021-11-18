SB Nation Reacts: Voters optimistic about Wizards’, Warriors’ strong starts to the season

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Through a month of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Washington Wizards (10-4) and Golden State Warriors (12-2) sit atop their respective conferences as No. 1 seeds. While many expected the Warriors to bounce back from their play-in disappointment of last spring, racing out to 70-win pace probably still caught consensus by surprise. And surely few expected the Wizards to hold the East’s top seed, given the depth of talent across the conference this season.

Regardless, though, both teams received positive affirmations from participants in this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey. According to the poll, 73 percent of fans deem Washington the team most likely to sustain its torrid start.

That same poll also overwhelmingly tabbed Golden State as the favorites out West.

Unfortunately, any high-profile clash between these clubs won’t occur until mid-March at the earliest.

