Podcast: When will Joel Embiid & Matisse Thybulle return? Plus Rich Paul wins no matter what in Ben Simmons situation

On this edition of the Coming in for a Landing podcast on the Liberty Ballers podcast network, Paul Hudrick rehashes a game to forget in Utah as the Sixers got blown out by the Jazz, 120-85, at Vivent Arena Tuesday night.

We also touch on Tyrese Maxey’s progression to possible stardom, give an update on Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle’s status, and, yes, discuss yet another report about Ben Simmons.

The Sixers look tired and overworked while they remain so shorthanded.

They may be coming home under .500 with Denver, Portland, Sacramento and Golden State looming.

Maxey has been a silver lining, but how good can the second-year guard be?

It sure doesn’t sound like Embiid or Thybulle will be back any time soon.

The latest on the Simmons debacle and a reported divide on how the organization views the situation.

No matter, Rich Paul wins here … and that’s gross.

