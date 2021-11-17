 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Podcast: Sixers get blown out, Tyrese Maxey’s improvement, plus what to do with Ben Simmons

Jackson Frank joins the pod to discuss Philly’s tough outing in Utah and more.

By Jas Kang
Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The good vibes from the 8-2 start have started to fade. The Philadelphia 76ers have lost five in a row, with the latest defeat coming against the Utah Jazz.

The Sixers hung tough through the opening quarter, but the Jazz went on a 14-0 run to start the second and never allowed Philly to get back into the game.

It’s no surprise to see the Sixers struggling without their best player in Joel Embiid — who remains out of the lineup along with Mattise Thybulle due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

On the latest episode of Sixers Daily, I am joined by our very own Jackson Frank to discuss what went wrong for the undermanned Philly squad in Utah.

We also get into:

  • Seth Curry and Furkan Korkmaz are struggling.
  • Tyrese Maxey continues to showcase his potential as a point guard.
  • The Sixers’ rebounding woes
  • If it’s time to pull the trigger on a Ben Simmons deal so both sides can move on.

You can listen to the full episode below:

