Podcast: Sixers get blown out, Tyrese Maxey’s improvement, plus what to do with Ben Simmons

The good vibes from the 8-2 start have started to fade. The Philadelphia 76ers have lost five in a row, with the latest defeat coming against the Utah Jazz.

The Sixers hung tough through the opening quarter, but the Jazz went on a 14-0 run to start the second and never allowed Philly to get back into the game.

It’s no surprise to see the Sixers struggling without their best player in Joel Embiid — who remains out of the lineup along with Mattise Thybulle due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

On the latest episode of Sixers Daily, I am joined by our very own Jackson Frank to discuss what went wrong for the undermanned Philly squad in Utah.

We also get into:

Seth Curry and Furkan Korkmaz are struggling.

Tyrese Maxey continues to showcase his potential as a point guard.

The Sixers’ rebounding woes

If it’s time to pull the trigger on a Ben Simmons deal so both sides can move on.

