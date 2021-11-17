Sixers Bell Ringer: 16 points from Tyrese Maxey among the lone bright spots in rout

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings

Seth Curry: 3

Tyrese Maxey: 3

Tobias Harris: 3

Joel Embiid: 2

Andre Drummond: 2

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Looking to snap a four-game losing streak and secure their first win on the road trip, the Philadelphia 76ers traveled to Utah to face the Jazz and were routed 120-85. It wasn’t close beyond the first 13 or so minutes. Utah opened the second quarter on a 14-0 run to stake a 44-28 lead and cruised from there. Facing a very good team, the Sixers were undermanned and shot just 36.7 percent from the floor. That’s a recipe for disaster. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.

Tyrese Maxey: 16 points, four rebounds, two assists

Had this game been any sort of competitive in the fourth quarter, there’s a good chance Maxey notches his fourth consecutive outing with at least 20 points. Each night, he’s increasingly comfortable shooting when defenders duck under screens and he buried one of his two pull-up triples that way in the first half. As a driver, he showcased an assortment of scoring moves to convert in the paint. He simply has so many avenues to putting the ball in the bucket right now and looks comfortable firing from various release points. There haven’t been many bright spots during this five-game slide, but his confidence and vast scoring arsenal is one of them.

Pretty sweet bucket from Tyrese Maxey pic.twitter.com/lMZGU7vMam — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) November 17, 2021

Shake Milton: 18 points, four assists, three rebounds

Although the final line — 18 points on 7-of-19 shooting — is uninspiring, Milton was the only Sixer beyond Maxey who could reliably create his shot in this one. He aggressively drove the lane, albeit to wide-ranging results, but slithered to the rim and midrange for buckets on a night when they were at a premium for Philadelphia.

Charles Bassey: Five points, four rebounds, one block

The rookie center recorded career-highs in minutes (nine), points (five) and rebounds (four). He collected a pocket pass from Milton late in the fourth for a slippery finish in the pick-and-roll, blocked Rudy Gobert on an impressive defensive sequence and offered a Sixers squad short on size some sufficient minutes at the 5-spot Tuesday evening.