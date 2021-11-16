Podcast: Is it time for Sixers to send Ben Simmons home?

The Philadelphia 76ers are on a bit of a skid. They’ve lost four games in a row after a blistering and unexpected 8-2 start that featured a 28-point win against the Atlanta Hawks — the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season.

The Sixers have been dealing with injuries to players like Seth Curry and COVID protocols to Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris (up until the game, the six-point loss to the Toronto Raptors). Steve Lipman joins host Adio Royster to talk about this series of dropped games before getting into Steve’s piece regarding another Sixers player who’s been missing from the lineup: Ben Simmons.

The Sixers began fining their All-Star point guard again, which led to Rich Paul and Klutch Sports communicating to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports that Simmons’s mental health is being exacerbated by the choices made by the Sixers front office. Steve asks the question: “Is it time to send Ben Simmons home?” — in the sense that everyone should be allowed to find the best possible solution while on media silence to come to a mutually beneficial conclusion.

You can listen to the full episode through one of the links below:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean