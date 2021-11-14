Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (91) The Sixers Lose Four Straight Without Joel, the Simmons Situation Somehow Gets Uglier | Out Now

On today’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, things have gone south in South Philly, as the Sixers have hit a skid with Joel Embiid in Health and Safety protocols. How can the Sixers withstand his absence as the team embarks on a tough West Coast road trip? What have Emily, Dan, and Steve thought of Tyrese Maxey’s spirited play over the past week? Can he keep it up?

Then, they discuss how Rich Paul went on the record to The Athletic’s Shams Charania to criticize the Sixers’ handling of the Ben Simmons situation.

Plus: thoughts on the team’s interest in Jaylen Brown as a target on the trade market.

As always, please rate, subscribe, review, and enjoy!

