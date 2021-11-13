Sixers assistant Dave Joerger to undergo treatments for cancer

Sixers top assistant coach Dave Joerger will step away from the team as he undergoes treatments for cancer. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.

Joerger, who will undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatments for a form of “head and neck” cancer, told Wojnarowski that his prognosis is good.

“We have caught it early,” Joerger said. “I’m very lucky. I’ve got over a 90 percent chance of cure rate, but it’s very scary and it’s not enjoyable going through. ... I can’t go on the road and do radiation and chemotherapy in different cities around the country. To continue my treatment, I need to step away from the team.”

Joerger, 47, told the players after Saturday night’s game in Indiana. He previously informed Doc Rivers, Daryl Morey and Josh Harris, per Wojnarowski.

Previously, Joerger served two stints as an NBA head coach in Memphis and Sacramento. He’s in his second season as Rivers’ top assistant.

All of us at Liberty Ballers wish Dave Joerger well in his fight with cancer.