Sixers Bell Ringer: Tobias Harris’ 32 points lead the way in loss to Indiana

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings

Seth Curry: 3

Tyrese Maxey: 3

Tobias Harris: 2

Joel Embiid: 2

Andre Drummond: 2

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Before I begin, I’d like to apologize for omitting a poll in Thursday’s Bell Ringer post. I assume Tyrese Maxey would have been the runaway winner, so he earned his third Bell Ringer of the season. I won’t do that again. Silly me.

Embarking upon their first contest amid a six-game road trip, the Philadelphia 76ers couldn’t overcome a dismal initial 18ish minutes and fell 118-113 to the Indiana Pacers. The defense looked disjointed most of the night and they never quite recovered from the slow start. They’ve now lost four consecutive games. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.

Tobias Harris: 32 points, 11 rebounds, three assists

The veteran swingman eclipsed the 30-point threshold for the first time this season, thanks in large part to 17 points in the opening frame. He added seven more in the second quarter and buoyed the Sixers to competitiveness before the break. Indiana’s wing depth is pretty scarce, so Harris took advantage by bullying his way to buckets and free throws as a face-up scorer. The second half was much less kind to him, as he scored just eight points on 2-of-9 shooting, but he kept the Sixers in striking distance when a blowout looked imminent early on.

Tyrese Maxey: 24 points, three assists, two rebounds

Much like Seth Curry early in the season, Maxey has made himself a mainstay in Bell Ringer conversations as of late. He poured in 20+ points for the third consecutive game — though five of his points came after the result was decided — and continues to flourish beyond the arc. With a 3-of-4 showing Saturday night, he’s now shooting 41.3 percent from deep. Although he struggled defensively, particularly coordinating switches and applying ball pressure without fouling, he is quickly emerging as a marvelous scorer. If anything, he deserved to be featured more prominently on offense in this one.

one scoop to the hoop. pic.twitter.com/zeG7mZDPTT — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 14, 2021

Danny Green: 14 points, four rebounds, three steals

Despite leaving the game early with hamstring tightness (get well soon, sir), Green was excellent prior to that. He knocked down a pair of triples, converted a couple awkward, yet nifty, drives to the rim and was a menace defensively. His quick, sneaky hands wreaked havoc and he helped achieve a modicum of defensive resistance at times in ball-screens. As a fun note, his four free throws were the first of his season and four two-point attempts more than doubled his mark of three on the year entering Saturday.