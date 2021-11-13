Sixers come out flat, start long road trip with fourth straight loss to Pacers

The Sixers started the season 8-2. They suddenly find themselves at 8-6.

They lost their fourth straight, 118-113, to the Pacers at Gainbride Fieldhouse Saturday night to start off a tough six-game road trip. They take on the Jazz in Utah on Tuesday night.

The Sixers are still without Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle, who remain in the league’s healthy and safety protocols. Ben Simmons (personal reasons) remains out.

Here are a few observations from the night.

First half

It was good to see Tobias Harris come out aggressive for the second straight game. He took a pull-up three above the break in transition then hit another off a Tyrese Maxey drive. A couple possession later, Harris was able to cut backdoor and Maxey hit him with a perfect bounce pass.

Maxey seemed to pick up right where he left off. His assertiveness is a welcomed sight as well.

one scoop to the hoop. pic.twitter.com/zeG7mZDPTT — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 14, 2021

After a timeout, the Pacers stepped their defense up and the Sixers’ offense went dormant. Andre Drummond, who’s done well stay within himself as a Sixer, got overzealous on a couple touches and Myles Turner made him pay. Turner’s strong defense fueled Indiana’s transition game, as the Pacers went on a 16-4 run to take control of the game.

Good thing Harris was in there. He had 17 of the Sixers’ 25 in the first quarter.

The rest of the Sixers’ offense was just brutal. Indiana continued to use its defense to fuel its offense. Justin Holiday was scorching hot, hitting 5 of 6 from three and 7 of his 8 his shots from the floor for 19 points.

All things considered, the Sixers actually finished the half in decent shape. The Pacers shot 67.4 percent from the field and hit 9 of 15 from three. Other than Harris (24 points) and Maxey (10 points), nobody could really get going for the Sixers. A Danny Green eight-point spurt — capped off by a late three — pulled the Sixers to within 10 at 70-60 at the half. Shooting variance is a thing. The Sixers just need to get the offense going a tad to slow down the Pacers’ fast break.

Second half