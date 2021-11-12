Podcast: No more moral victories for Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost three in a row, following another close defeat, this time to the Toronto Raptors.

The Sixers got some reinforcements back for Thursday’s game but are still without Joel Embiid and Mattise Thybulle.

Liberty Ballers’ own Dave Early joins Sean on the pod this week, starting with a discussion on whether the loss to Toronto was an end to the Good Vibes Sixers’ moral victories.

On the positive side of things, they praise Tyrese Maxey’s recent level-up and touch on Tobias Harris’ return to the lineup last night and Shake Milton’s encouraging play to start the season.

Then, the duo considers the recent news out of Ben Simmons’ camp to appear on The Athletic, before concluding with their expectations for the Sixers’ upcoming six-game road trip.

