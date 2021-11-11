Podcast: Offensive rebounds remain an issue, plus Ben Simmons isn’t happy with Sixers

The undermanned Philadelphia 76ers suffered their third defeat in a row after losing 115-109 to the Toronto Raptors, but the Sixers did have plenty of chances to win this one.

Although Tobias Harris and Seth Curry returned to the lineup, the Sixers’ offense was inconsistent throughout this one. Second-year guard Tyrese Maxey carried the load, dropping 33 points in the loss and continues to showcase why he’s capable of being the team’s floor general.

In the latest episode of Sixers Daily, Jas breaks down what went wrong for the Sixers against the Raptors and why the team needs to clean things up on the defensive glass.

Even though the Sixers have lost three in a row, there are still plenty of reasons for optimism. Joel Embiid and Mattise Thybulle will hopefully return soon and bring Philly back to full strength. The Sixers have shown they are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference throughout the early part of the season and will hopefully be able to go on a run once they get back to total health.

Although a game was being played, that didn’t stop Rich Paul from speaking to Shams Charania of The Athletic about the ongoing drama between his client — Ben Simmons — and the Sixers.

The timing of the story’s release raised some eyebrows, as did Paul’s assertion that Daryl Morey and the Sixers are trying to force Simmons to return. Jas gives his opinion on the latest in the Simmons saga, plus he touches on:

Why Morey and the Sixers are correct in their handling of the situation.

Paul comparing the Simmons situation with what’s happening between the Houston Rockets and John Wall.

You can listen to the full episode below:

