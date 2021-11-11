SB Nation Reacts: Sixers fans conflicted about team’s hot start as Ben Simmons continues to hold out

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Despite dropping two consecutive games — for reasons largely outside of their control — the Sixers are off to an impressive 8-4 start and sit tied for third in the Eastern Conference (fourth, with the tiebreaker). They lead the NBA in offensive rating (113.9) and rank fifth in net rating. A litany of key starters and rotation players have already missed time, and Philadelphia is still stringing together wins or competitive losses.

Yet in a recent poll, 67 percent of Sixers fans feel as though Ben Simmons’ continued absence from the team is lessening their own enthusiasm surrounding the 8-4 start.

I can certainly understand this sentiment. The Sixers have looked stellar through three weeks of play and it’s hard not to envision how much better they might look with Simmons around or a trade package in his place. Nonetheless, they’ll look to snap a two-game losing streak and snag their ninth win of the year against the Toronto Raptors Thursday evening.

